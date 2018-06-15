Friday, June 15, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Manufacturing Sales Down in April

CBJ — Manufacturing sales were down 1.3% in April with a value of $56.2 billion. The decline can mainly be attributed to sales weakness in petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment.

The drop followed two consecutive monthly increases.

Figures released by Statistics Canada indicate that sales fell in 10 of 21 industries, representing nearly 50% of the entire manufacturing sector.

However, excluding the petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment industries, manufacturing sales rose 0.4%.

In volume terms, manufacturing sales fell almost 2%.

