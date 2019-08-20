Manufacturing Sales Down in June

CBJ — Manufacturing sales dropped 1.2% in June to $58 billion in June, led by declines in the petroleum and coal product and food industries.

The move lower compared with a 1.6% increase in May.

Sales were down in 16 of 21 industries, representing nearly 70% of total manufacturing sales.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell almost 4% to $6.3 billion in June as refineries reported lower sales, due to lower prices. Food industry sales dropped 2.5% to $8.7 billion in June.

Manufacturing sales in volume terms fell 0.2% cent in June.

