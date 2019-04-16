Manufacturing Sales off 0.2% in February

CBJ — Manufacturing sales dropped 0.2% in February to $56.6 billion according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The decline was led by a decline in motor vehicle assembly and wood products industries.

The move lower followed an increase 0.8% in January.

Sales were down in 15 of 21 industries, representing66% of the Canadian manufacturing sector in February.

The motor vehicle assembly industry fell 4.4% to $4.9 billion in February, due to fewer vehicles sold, while wood product sales dropped nearly 6% to $2.5 billion.

Excluding motor vehicle sales, manufacturing sales were up 0.2%.

@CanBizJournal