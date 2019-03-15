Manufacturing Sales Up 1% in January

CBJ — Manufacturing sales were up an even 1.0% in January according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

Led by higher sales in food and electronics, sales hit $57.1 billion.

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries, representing 56% of total manufacturing sales.

Food manufacturing sales rose 2.8% to $8.8 billion in January, following a 2.1% drop in December, while the electrical equipment, appliance and component industry rose 13% to $1.1 billion, following a 0.2% move lower in December.

Manufacturing sales in volume terms rose 1.4%.

