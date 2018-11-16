Manufacturing Sales Up

CBJ — Canadian manufacturing edged up 0.2% in September to $58.5 billion, led by gains in the transportation equipment industry. The growth compared with a drop of 0.5% in August.

Manufacturing sales in September were up in eight of the 21 industries tracked boosted by a ramp up in production following auto assembly plant shutdowns in July and August that helped the transportation equipment sector increase 3.1%.

Sales in the chemical sector gained 1.4%, while the petroleum and coal product sector rose 0.9%. The machinery industry fell 6.2%, while wood product sales dropped 2.9%.

Manufacturing sales in September were up in six provinces, led by Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ontario rose 0.6% in September to $26.7 billion, while Newfoundland and Labrador climbed 21% to $648 million.

New Brunswick and Manitoba posted the largest sales decreases in dollar terms in September.

New Brunswick sales fell 9.3% to $1.5 billion, while Manitoba dropped 8.8% to $1.6 billion.

