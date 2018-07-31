Manulife Joins Medical Marijuana Program

CBJ — Manulife Financial will launch the first medical marijuana program in the country this fall in conjunction with Shoppers Drug Mart.

The program will be available as an option for participating group and individual health insurance plans.

Under the partnership, Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacists at an Ontario-based patient care centre will help approved customers navigate the different strains of medical marijuana and the different ways to take it.

Manulife customers will then be able to choose treatment that is covered under their Manulife plan and receive ongoing case management.

