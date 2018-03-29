Maple Gold files NI 43-101 Technical Report

MONTREAL, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MGM) (OTCQB:MGMLF) (Frankfurt:M3G) is pleased to announce that is has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the “Estimate”) on the Company’s Douay Gold Project, as prepared by Micon International Limited.

The technical report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.maplegoldmines.com). The results of the updated Estimate were originally presented in a news release dated February 14, 2018, which is also available on SEDAR and the Company’s website.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is a well-funded gold exploration company focused on advancing a district-scale gold project in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. The Company’s 370 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within this prolific mining district. Maple Gold has a significant drill campaign under way to expand on the known Resource Areas and test new discovery targets within the Company’s 55 km of strike along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management’s best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing and completion of the private placement. When used herein, words such as “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that management believed reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual events, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company’s website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.