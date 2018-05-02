Maple Gold reports drill results from central Porphyry Zone at Douay: 158.2m @ 1.25 g/t Au, including 52 metres @ 3.53 g/t Au

MONTREAL, Quebec, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MGM) (OTCQB:MGMLF) (Frankfurt:M3G) is pleased report additional drill results from the current winter drilling campaign at the Douay Gold Project. DO-18-216 intersected 52m grading 3.53 g/t Au (uncut), within a broader, 158.2m interval grading 1.25 g/t Au (uncut) from 335m downhole (estimated vertical depth of ~220m) within the south-central part of the Porphyry Zone.

Maple Gold’s President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: “This interval appears to represent one of the 5th best intervals in the entire 760+ drill-hole database and the best intercept reported from the Porphyry Zone to-date.” Hornor added, “We are very pleased to receive such a positive result with only a fraction (~25%) of the assays received to-date, and one that indicates this particular zone widens and may extend beyond the currently-defined zone with higher grades.”

Table 1: Significant Drill Highlights from Porphyry Zone

Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Plunge From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) DO-18-216 706600 5490525 341 -49 334.8 493 158.2 1.25 including 441 493 52.0 3.53 including 460 481 21.0 7.87 including 471 472.5 1.5 86.19 DO-18-216 507 508 1.0 1.05 DO-18-203 706999 5490336 350 -51 198.35 199.3 1.0 4.37 DO-18-203 439 442 3.0 1.17 DO-18-203 614 633 19.0 0.88 including 625 626 1.0 4.13 including 632 633 1.0 8.21

*Intervals given are all down-the hole lengths, which are about 90% of true width for DO-18-203 and essentially identical to true width for DO-18-216. Coordinates are NAD83 Zone 17N. All assays were performed by ALS Laboratories by AU-ICP21, i.e. 30 g fire assay with ICP finish with over limits (>10 g/t Au) done by AU-GRA21, i.e. gravimetric analysis of 30g sample weight.

DO-18-216 was planned to test the lateral continuity of gold mineralization in an area of the Porphyry Zone with both a cluster of relatively high-grade intersections and associated broad haloes of slightly lower grade mineralization. The assay results support the Company’s concept of multiple higher-grade zones or shoots within the Porphyry Zone (Figure 1), demonstrate the continuity of this style of mineralization in the central part of the Porphyry Zone, and open the possibility of increasing grades with depth. In three dimensions, the DO-18-216 intersection is separated by approximately 60m from those in adjacent holes (DO-17-158 and DO-11-44) and appears to extend and widen this mineralized zone, which remains open.

In addition, historical drilling to the east of this high grade, thick intersection is relatively broadly spaced and additional drilling for resource definition is warranted.

Figure 1: DO-18-216 on section 706600. Overlap of DO-18-216 with DO-17-158 is apparent only, in 3D actual separation is approximately 60m

Drill-hole DO-18-203, collared 439m to the SE of DO-18-216 (Figure 2), targeted the down-dip and down-plunge extension of Porphyry Zone mineralization and cut 19.0m of 0.88 g/t Au from 614m, at least 100m down dip from the current limit of mineralization per the existing block model. Assays are pending for numerous other holes in the area as well, see distribution of drill-holes in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: DO-18-216 drill-hole location and surrounding area on LIDAR image

The Company is encouraged by these excellent results and looks forward to additional target definition and drill testing of the higher-grade portions of the Porphyry Zone. To view drill-core photographs for DO-18-216, see below and click here for additional images on the Company’s website.

Picture above: Drill-core (DO-18-216) photo from 1.5m interval that returned 86 g/t Au

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

Maple Gold implements strict Quality Assurance (“QA”) and Quality Control (“QC”) protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill-hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company’s QA/QC page on the website at: http://maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/qa-qc-qp-statement

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is a well-funded gold exploration company focused on advancing a district-scale gold project in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. The Company’s 370 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within this prolific mining district. Maple Gold is now completing a significant winter drill campaign to expand on the known Resource Areas and test new discovery targets within the Company’s 55 km of strike along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

