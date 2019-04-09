Maple Leaf Building $310M Plant in Indiana

CBJ — Maple Leaf Foods plans to build a US$310-million plant-based protein food processing facility in Shelbyville, Indiana.

The company will also invest US$26 million to keep pace with growth in demand at its existing facilities.

The new plant will double the company’s current production capacity.

Construction is expected to start in late spring this year, with production start-up expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Maple Leaf expects to employ 460 people once the plant is running at capacity.

