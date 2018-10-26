Maple Leaf Buys Viau for $215 Million

CBJ — Canadian-owned Maple Leaf Foods is buying Viau Foods, a maker of Italian cooked, dry-cured and charcuterie meats, for $215 million.

The acquisition expands Maple Leaf’s position in the market for premium dry cured and pepperoni meat products and adds production capacity in Quebec.

Viau employs close to 500 people at it’s two plants in Montreal and Laval.

The transaction, which includes $30 million in Maple Leaf stock, is expected to close in December, subject to regulatory review.

