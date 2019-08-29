Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Has Retained Aaron Boh as Chief Grower to Spearhead Its One Of The Largest Indoor Cultivation Facility For Hemp Seeds and MJ Clones in Canada Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Has Retained Aaron Boh as Chief Grower to Spearhead Its One Of The Largest Indoor Cultivation Facility For Hemp Seeds and MJ Clones in Canada CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTop Strike Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Financial Results and Provides Corporate UpdateCopeland Biosciences Corp. Secures Exclusive Canadian Distribution Rights for CareWear® Wearable Light Therapeutics SystemsCypress Development Achieves Processing Milestone at Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada