Maple Peak Investments Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 4, 2017) - Maple Peak Investments Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MAP) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of up to 3,700,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”), at $0.90 per Share for proceeds of up to $3,330,000 (the “Private Placement”). All of the Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Shares to invest into companies within the scope of the Company’s investment policy. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact relating to Maple Peak Investment Inc., are to be considered forward-looking statements with respect to the Company’s intentions for its use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, are reliant on future events or conditions, or include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “believes”, “considers”, “significant”, “intends”, “targets”, “estimates”, “seeks”, attempts”, “assumes”, and other similar expressions.

