Maplewood International REIT Announces Filing of Results for Year Ended 2016

Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX VENTURE: MWI.UN), announced today that its audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the REIT’s profile, or on the REIT’s website at www.maplewoodreit.com.

About Maplewood International REIT

The REIT is a Canadian based growth-oriented international real estate investment trust, established to invest in high-quality income producing commercial real estate outside of Canada. The REIT’s geographic focus is on the investment grade countries of Europe, with an initial target market of the Netherlands.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; our ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest rate and currency rate fluctuations. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the Canadian and Dutch economies remain stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate, and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the REIT’s profile, or on the REIT’s website at www.maplewoodreit.com.

