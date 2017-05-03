Marathon Gold Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares and Flow-Through Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) -

Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (TSX:MOZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with RBC Capital Markets (“RBC“), pursuant to which a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC (the “Underwriters“) will purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 8,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (“Flow-Through Shares“) at a price of $1.25 per Flow-Through Share and 4,850,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares“) at a price of $1.03 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $14,995,500 (the “Offering“). The Flow-Through Shares and Common Shares are collectively referred to herein as the “Shares”

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at the Underwriters’ sole discretion, at any time beginning on the closing of the Offering until 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase that number of additional Shares as is equal to 15% of the aggregate number of Shares sold in the Offering to cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering of Common Shares to continue exploration and development of the Valentine Lake gold project and for general and corporate purposes. The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenditures (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company’s Valentine Lake Gold Property in Newfoundland (the “Qualifying Expenditures“). The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to the purchasers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2017, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares.

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about May 25, 2017 (the “Closing Date“). Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Offering by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Marathon Gold Corporation

Marathon Gold Corporation (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold exploration company rapidly advancing its 100% owned Valentine Lake Gold Camp located in Newfoundland, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Valentine Lake Gold Camp currently hosts four near-surface, mainly pit-shell constrained, with measured and indicated resources totaling 1,388,200 oz. of gold at 1.91 g/t and inferred resources totaling 766,500 oz. of gold at 2.24 g/t. These resources occur over a 20-kilometer system of gold bearing veins, with much of the 24,000-hectare property having had little detailed exploration activity to date. Drilling in 2017 is continuing to focus on expanding the Marathon Deposit at surface and to depth.

The Valentine Lake Gold Camp is accessible by year-round roads and is located in close proximity to Newfoundland’s electrical grid. Marathon maintains a 50-person all-season camp at the property. Recent metallurgical tests have demonstrated 93% to 98% recoveries via conventional milling and 50% to 70% recoveries via low cost heap leaching at both the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits.

To find out more information on the Valentine Lake Gold Camp please visit www.marathon-gold.com.

