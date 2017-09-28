Marathon’s Latest Drilling Further Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold throughout Leprechaun Deposit Main Zone Corridor: 2.34 g/t Au over 151 meters with 6.90 g/t Au over 16 meters

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (TSX:MOZ) is very pleased to report continued positive results from the latest drill holes designed to penetrate down through the en-echelon stacked quartz-tourmaline-pyrite-gold (QTP) veining of the Main Zone corridor of the Leprechaun Deposit, Valentine Lake Gold Camp, central Newfoundland (Figures 1 & 2). The new drill holes VL-17-655 and VL-16-656, along with the previously released drill holes VL-17-653 and VL-17-654, cover a 250-meter strike length of the 960-meter long Main Zone of the Leprechaun Deposit (Figure 1). These 4 drill holes have all succeeded in hitting continuous wide, high-grade gold intervals in multiple stacked arrays of shallow southwest dipping QTP veining that dominates throughout the 25 to 60-meter wide by more than 350-meter deep Main Zone corridor of the Leprechaun Deposit (Figure 1). The pattern of QTP veining of the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits is the same as that observed elsewhere throughout the Valentine Gold Camp.

The drill holes VL-17-655 and VL-17-656, collared 130 meters apart on sections 10,120 and 10,250 (Figure 1), along with VL-17-653 and VL-17-654 on section 10,000, were each designed to penetrate down through the Main Zone corridor of the Leprechaun Deposit, proving the continuous nature of the gold mineralization down through the stacked QTP vein arrays as well as laterally out into the hanging wall. VL-17-655 intersected 2.34 g/t Au over 151 meters including 6.90 g/t Au over 16 meters, 3.40 g/t Au over 14 meters, 4.26 g/t Au over 10 meters, and 7.19 g/t Au over 5 meters. VL-17-656 intersected 3.72 g/t Au over 33 meters including 6.19 g/t Au over 16 meters, 1.84 g/t Au over 34 meters including 3.40 g/t Au over 6 meters and 2.35 g/t Au over 14 meters as well as 19.01 g/t Au over 7 meters.

Drilling continues at the property with the focus now on expanding the Marathon resource with both infill and step-out drill holes designed to increase the M & I category of the resource as well as adding more inferred resource. Marathon has now released the results on just 32% of its planned 60,000-meter drill campaign.

Drilling Highlights:

VL-17-655 intersected 2.34 g/t Au over 181 meters with 6.90 g/t Au over 16 meters, 6.35 g/t Au over 5 meters, 3.40 g/t Au over 14 meters, 7.19 g/t Au over 5 meters, 5.67 g/t Au over 4 meters, and 4.26 g/t Au over 10 meters as well as 4.08 g/t Au over 6.4 meters, 1.91 g/t Au over 47 meters, and 2.73 g/t Au over 14 meters.

with 6.90 g/t Au over 16 meters, 6.35 g/t Au over 5 meters, 3.40 g/t Au over 14 meters, 7.19 g/t Au over 5 meters, 5.67 g/t Au over 4 meters, and 4.26 g/t Au over 10 meters as well as 4.08 g/t Au over 6.4 meters, 1.91 g/t Au over 47 meters, and 2.73 g/t Au over 14 meters. VL-17-656 intersected 3.72 g/t Au over 33 meters with 6.19 g/t Au over 16 meters, 19.01 g/t Au over 7 meters with 40.65 g/t Au over 3 meters, 1.84 g/t Au over 34 meters with 4.16 g/t Au over 5 meters and 3.40 g/t Au over 6 meters, and 2.35 g/t Au over 14 meters .

with 6.19 g/t Au over 16 meters, 19.01 g/t Au over 7 meters with 40.65 g/t Au over 3 meters, with 4.16 g/t Au over 5 meters and 3.40 g/t Au over 6 meters, and . New drill holes VL-17-655 and VL-17-656, as well as previously released VL-17-653 and VL-17-654, were collared along at 250-meter strike length and drilled down through the shallow SW dipping arrays of en-echelon stacked QTP veining of the Main Zone corridor.



Re-modelling of the Leprechaun Deposit, with a focus on the Main Zone corridor as well as hanging wall QTP veining, is currently underway in advance of the resource update for the Leprechaun Gold Deposit.

“The results of these new drill holes have aided in defining the higher-grade mineralization in the Leprechaun Deposit and may likely have a positive effect on the overall grade in the upcoming resource update”, said Phillip Walford, President and CEO of Marathon. “Four drill rigs continue to operate at the Marathon Deposit. Marathon Gold Corporation is on track to complete the property-wide resource estimation by early November and begin the PEA.”

TABLE 1: Significant fire assay intervals from drill holes VL-17-655 and VL-17-656, Leprechaun Gold Deposit, Valentine Lake Gold Camp.

DDH Section From To Core

Length

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold g/t Gold g/t

(cut)* VL-17-655 10120 6.6 13 6.4 5.4 4.08 including 6.6 8 1.4 1.2 16.30 18 21 3 2.6 7.00 31 37 6 5.1 1.16 44 52 8 6.8 2.69 including 44 46 2 1.7 8.38 71 78 7 6.0 1.79 100 147 47 40.0 1.91 including 111 113 2 1.7 7.67 including 119 120 1 0.9 7.56 including 123 139 16 13.6 3.22 280 431 151 128.4 2.34 including 280 296 16 13.6 6.90 including 305 310 5 4.3 6.35 including 318 332 14 11.9 3.40 including 403 407 4 3.4 5.67 including 410 415 5 4.3 7.19 including 421 431 10 8.5 4.26 457 461 4 3.4 4.31 478 492 14 11.9 2.73 including 489 492 3 2.6 7.15 VL-17-656 10250 3 36 33 26.4 3.72 including 17 33 16 12.8 6.19 48 51 3 2.4 1.06 69 76 7 5.6 19.01 11.74 including 70 73 3 2.4 40.65 23.70 99 111 12 9.6 1.59 including 105 107 2 1.6 4.47 149 152 3 2.4 2.62 229 263 34 27.2 1.84 including 229 232 3 2.4 5.60 including 239 244 5 4.0 4.16 including 257 263 6 4.8 3.40 287 290 3 2.4 10.15 311 325 14 11.2 2.35 including 316 317 1 0.8 7.13 including 320 323 3 2.4 4.29

*Cut off 33.0 g/t – 2015 Leprechaun Resource Update

Acknowledgments

Marathon acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Research & Development Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador has granted approximately 40% of the costs of the current seismic program to Marathon Gold and we appreciate this support.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

Sherry Dunsworth, M.Sc., P. Geo., Senior VP of Exploration, Marathon’s Qualified Person, has reviewed the contents for accuracy and has approved this press release on behalf of Marathon. Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed including the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, Newfoundland. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.10 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (between 80% – 85% of core length).

About Marathon

Marathon is a Toronto based gold exploration company rapidly advancing its 100% owned Valentine Lake Gold Camp located in Newfoundland, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Valentine Lake Gold Camp currently hosts four near-surface, mainly pit-shell constrained, deposits with measured and indicated resources totaling 1,388,200 oz. of gold at 1.91 g/t and inferred resources totaling 766,500 oz. of gold at 2.24 g/t. The majority of the resources occur in the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits, which also have resources below the pit shell. Both deposits are open to depth and on strike. Gold mineralization has been traced down over 350 metres vertically at Leprechaun and almost a kilometer at Marathon. The four deposits outlined to date occur over a 20-kilometer system of gold bearing veins, with much of the 24,000-hectare property having had little detailed exploration activity to date. Drilling in 2017 is continuing to focus on expanding the Marathon Deposit at surface and to depth.

The Valentine Lake Gold Camp is accessible by year-round roads and is located in close proximity to Newfoundland’s electrical grid. Marathon maintains a 50-person all-season camp at the property. Recent metallurgical tests have demonstrated 93% to 98% recoveries via conventional milling and 50% to 70% recoveries via low cost heap leaching at both the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Marathon Gold Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “believes”, “considers”, “intends”, “targets”, or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would” and “could”. We provide forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about our current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Marathon Gold Corporation’s public filings, which may be accessed at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise.