March 2017 Issue of The Canadian Business Journal Now Available

This month’s cover story took us to beautiful Banff Springs where we covered The Gathering, an international branding convention that brings together some of the brightest brand marketing minds anywhere in the world. The three-day conference included a number of influential professionals from the likes of Apple, Coca-Cola, Authentic Brands, Levi’s, Canada Goose, Mountain Dew and the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. Each of these brand marketing experts provided their own unique insights and strategies as to what makes them so successful.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, pens an article on the topic: How to persuade on trade – putting an extra F in NAFTA.

Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski provides an excellent report on whether your business is ready for the era of global risk while Melonie Dodaro discusses the six things sales and marketing have in common with farming.

In our Business in Action Section we have a number of comprehensive corporate profiles on the likes of Cambridge Global Payments, Kelso Coatings, Woodstock Hospital and CWA Engineers. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

