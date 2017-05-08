Monday, May 8, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
March Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Investor Update — 17 May 2017

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA–(Marketwired – May 08, 2017) – Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN)(TSX: PDN)(“Company”) announces that the Company will hold a telephone conference in conjunction with an Online Slide Show at 07:30 Perth, 07:30 Hong Kong and 0:30 London on 17 May 2017 and 19:30 Toronto on 16 May 2017, to give an update on the Company’s activities.

Paladin Update
 
Date: 17 May 2017
Time: 07:30 Perth
 
PLEASE CHECK THE WORLD CLOCK TO CONFIRM THE DATE AND START TIME FOR YOUR LOCAL TIME ZONE.
 
Toronto: 16 May 2017, 19:30 hrs / London: 17 May 2017, 0:30 hrs / Hong Kong: 17 May 2017, 07:30 hrs
 
LIVE — Conference Call and Online Slide Show

The Online Slide Show will be accessible from the link at — www.paladinenergy.com.au.

Questions will be taken at the briefing’s conclusion by way of conference call — Dial in numbers for the conference call are as follows (Toll free):

Australia 1800 123 296    
Belgium 080 078 747    
Canada 1855 561 6766    
China 4001 203 170 or 8008 702 411
France 0800 913 185    
Germany 0800 180 2370    
Hong Kong 800 906 648    
India 1800 3010 6141    
Indonesia (Indostat) 0018 030 204 845    
Indonesia (Telkom) 0078 030 204 845    
Ireland 1800 551 316    
Italy 800 896 096    
Japan 012 0301 736    
Malawi Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610    
Malaysia 1800 816 804    
Namibia Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610    
Netherlands 0800 023 3892    
New Zealand 0800 446 046    
Norway 800 108 66    
Philippines 1800 1612 0170    
Singapore 800 616 2313    
South Korea 007 9861 361 784    
Sweden 020 790 234    
Switzerland 080 0835 802    
Thailand 0018 00612 1041    
United Kingdom 0808 234 1369    
United States 1800 742 9301    
United States – NY +1 845 5071 610    
       
For countries not listed above please dial + 61 2 8373 3610    
       
CONFERENCE ID: 1896 8822 (This must be quoted)    

You are encouraged to dial in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing.

ARCHIVE – Audio/Slides Webcast

The briefing will be available approximately 2-4 hours after the live event on the same link as the live online slide show.

Yours faithfully Paladin Energy Ltd

ALEX MOLYNEUX CEO

PALADIN ENERGY LTD ACN 061 681 098

