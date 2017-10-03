Maricann Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 3, 2017) - Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI)(CSE:MARI.CN)(CNSX:MARI)(OTCQB:MRRCF)(FRANKFURT:75M) (“Maricann” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Langille as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective October 2, 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Langille has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in both Canada and the United States. He was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (“Tribute Pharmaceuticals”), which was sold to Pozen Inc. in February 2016 for US$160 million to form Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Langille also served as Chief Financial Officer of Virexx Medical Corp., a biotechnology company, Director, Corporate Finance at Biovail Corporation, Director of Finance at Biovail Pharmaceuticals Canada, Biovail’s sales and marketing division in Canada, as well as Vice President at Biovail Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biovail’s sales and marketing division in the United States. Other prior management positions include Director, Finance at AltiMed Pharmaceuticals Company and Controller at Zimmer Canada. Mr. Langille has a professional accounting designation and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

“We are delighted to have Scott Langille join Maricann in the capacity of CFO. Scott’s extensive experience in strategic planning, business development, corporate financing and strong financial oversight make him a welcome member of the executive team, as we move forward with Maricann’s global initiatives,” said Ben Ward, CEO of Maricann.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto with a facility in Langton, Ontario, where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. Maricann, which has federal licences to cultivate, process and distribute cannabis, services a patient base with more than 8,000 total registered patients since inception. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a fully funded 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

