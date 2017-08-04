Maricann Group Inc. Transitions Financial Management Team

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 4, 2017) - Neil Tabatznik, Chairman and Director of the Board of Maricann Group Inc., (CSE:MARI)(CSE:MARI.CN)(CNSX:MARI) (“Maricann” or the “Company”), a low-cost, greenhouse producer of medical cannabis with market leading technological differentiation, today announced that the Company has appointed Ben Ward, CEO of Maricann, as the Company’s acting Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) on an interim basis. The Company has engaged third party resources to assist during this time.

Ward replaces Jeremy Blumer as CFO of Maricann, who left the Company to pursue other interests.

“On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Jeremy for his work and wish him success in his future endeavours,” said Ward. “Maricann is continuing to evolve as a company and we look forward to announcing exciting developments in the near future.”

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto with a facility in Langton, Ontario, where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. Maricann, which has federal licences to cultivate, process and distribute cannabis, services a patient base with more than 8,000 total registered patients since inception. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a fully funded 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

Maricann Milestones

April 2013, Maricann Inc. is founded in Langton, Ontario, a well-established agricultural region in southwestern Ontario

March 2014, Maricann Inc. obtains its Health Canada licence to cultivate plants

December 2014, Maricann Inc. obtains its Health Canada licence to sell dried cannabis

January 2015, first dried cannabis sale

September 2016, Maricann Inc. earns its Health Canada licence to sell cannabis extracts

October 2016, first sale of extracted cannabis

December 2016, Maricann Inc. raises $22.5 million in private capital

January 2017, commences sale of clones

February 2017, Maricann Inc. raises $10 million in private capital

April 20, 2017, Maricann Inc. changes name to Maricann Group Inc.

April 24, 2017, Maricann Group Inc.’s first day of trading on the CSE

April 28, 2017, announces Advisory Board of German subsidiary

May 4, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. secures $42,500,000 non-dilutive debt-free financing for further German expansion

May 24, 2017, breaks ground on expansion of cultivation facility in Langton, Ontario

June 12, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. listed on HMMJ ETF

June 16, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. added to the CSE Composite Index

Aug. 1, 2017, Maricann Group Inc. announces appointment of Gerhard Müller to Board of Directors

Forward Looking Information

