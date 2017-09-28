MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA and GLOBAL HEMP GROUP Retain Space Cowboys to Advise on Hemp Cultivation Project in New Brunswick

ESCONDIDO, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 28, 2017) – MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA (“MCOA or the “Company“) (OTC: MCOA) and GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. (“GHG“) (CSE: GHG) (FRANKFURT: GHG) (OTC: GBHPF) are pleased to announce that Space Cowboys, Inc. (“SC”) of Loveland, Colorado, has been retained to provide consulting services for its New Brunswick hemp project.

Space Cowboys has extensive expertise in growing high cannabinoid (CBD & CBG) hemp for extraction and will assist GHG and MCOA to maximize cannabinoid production as the group ramps up cultivation operations in New Brunswick in the coming years. SC currently has ongoing hemp cultivation and extraction operations within the Colorado cities of Loveland and Longmont; meticulously developed over the last four years. Information on Space Cowboys’ operation can be found at http://globalhempgroup.com/spacecowboysconsulting/. Space Cowboys by and through their knowledge, expertise, hands-on-approaches, proven concepts and cultivations is an industry leader in legalized hemp production and sales.

MCOA and GHG plan to acquire additional hemp varieties that would be suitable for local conditions in New Brunswick, and expand total acreage to at least 125 acres for the 2018 cultivation. Space Cowboys will provide expertise on additional hemp varieties, expansion, cultivation techniques, and production processes designed to increase cannabinoid yields and profits.

MCOA and GHG are making preparations for the upcoming changes to Canadian legislation expected in 2018 that will allow cannabinoid extraction from hemp. GHG will become MCOA’s primary cannabinoid supplier for the development of the hempSMART™ brand of cannabinoid based products in Canada.

Donald Steinberg, MCOA CEO, said, “MCOA is excited to have Space Cowboys on board advising on our industrial hemp trials in New Brunswick, Canada. Space Cowboys has years of experience cultivating and processing industrial hemp cannabinoids. They can bring tremendous knowledge and expertise to our joint venture with GHG.”

About Space Cowboys

Space Cowboys lawfully operates hemp farms in the state of Colorado for the primary purpose of Cannabinoid production. Space Cowboys’ operations are in full compliance with Colorado state law and holds two licenses with the Colorado Department of Agriculture allowing for cloning, cultivation, harvesting and extraction. Space Cowboy’s farms are properly licensed and up to date with all Department of Agriculture required filings and reporting. SC farms cultivate with minimal pesticides and use only those pesticides approved by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group (“GHG”) is a publicly traded company founded in 2012, headquartered in British Columbia, Canada with base operations in Montreal and Southern California. The Company is focused on the production and processing of hemp and cannabis, and collaboration with companies that will enable GHG to develop and implement the Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone concept. Through partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions, the Company will capture cash flow, revenues and value, and establish a greater collective valuation.

For more information, visit http://globalhempgroup.com

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (“MCOA”) is a corporation engaged in but not limited to: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD under the brand name “hempSMART™”, that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

For more information, visit http://marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

