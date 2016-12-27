Marijuana Company of America Has Engaged Auditing Firm to Prepare for Move to Fully Reporting Public Company

BONSALL, CA–(Marketwired – Dec 27, 2016) – MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC., (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp marketing, consulting and distribution company, has engaged L&L CPAs, PA as its independent audit firm to complete a two-year audit of the Company’s financial statements as part of the process of preparing to become a fully reporting public company with the intent of uplisting to a higher reporting exchange.

The newly engaged auditors are working together with the Company’s legal counsel to complete the necessary procedures to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When completed and filed with the Commission, this will represent a significant step toward our efforts to enhance long-term shareholder value, while attracting a broader and more diverse shareholder base.

“Our goal is to be a fully transparent reporting public company,” said the Company’s CEO, Donald Steinberg. “As we grow and take these major steps, we want our shareholders to be well-informed about our plans and our progress. By becoming a fully-reporting, transparent public company, we may be better positioned to enhance stock liquidity and attract institutional investors, which will fundamentally enhance the value of our Company.”

Once the audit is completed over the next several months, the Company will have a better idea which stock exchange is most appropriate for the Company. “Our goal is to be fully reporting on the most reputable exchange we qualify for, so our shareholders have all the information they need to follow our progress in detail,” said Mr. Steinberg.

L&L CPAs, PA is registered with the PCAOB and is experienced in conducting audits of public companies in the cannabis industry. Completing this audit will help ensure the accuracy and completeness of the Company’s financial information, and also help to identify and strengthen internal controls over financial reporting.

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (“MCOA”) is a publicly traded company headquartered in Southern California. MCOA will distribute marijuana and products related to marijuana as well as CBD and hemp, using a variety of marketing approaches to distribute on a global basis.

