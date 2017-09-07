Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Announces hempSMART 2.0 With New Website and Affiliate Program

ESCONDIDO, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) – MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA (“MCOA” or the “Company“) (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp marketing and distribution company, is pleased to announce a major update of hempSMART™, the Company’s wellness focused Cannabidiol (CBD) marketing and distribution division.

The hempSMART website: www.hempSmart.com and its network marketing platform have been completely redeveloped to provide a more user friendly experience to its affiliates and customers, and to also provide users with the comprehensive tools necessary to succeed in the growing $1.9 Trillion Wellness Industry.

The new website and network marketing platform have a significantly improved design, expanded content and a more user friendly e-commerce platform that offers the ability to easily expand due to the flexibility of the business platform it is built on. Affiliate’s will now experience a more effective, reliable and streamlined sales process to rapidly expand the Company’s consumer base and Affiliate success stories.

The new hempSMART Affiliate sales and distribution method is designed to ensure that our Affiliates play a leading role in the rapidly emerging Cannabidiol (CBD) movement within the Wellness Industry. The Company is in ongoing discussions about expanding internationally into multiple countries in 2018.

“The solid foundation that our new system and online platform offers will enable our Affiliates to fully utilize their abilities to grow their organizations in the U.S. and globally. Our team is in place, our products are being well received in the market, and we are in an industry that is experiencing exponential growth. We are building a strong foundation of technology, products and a strategic marketing plan that is designed to offer great benefits to our Affiliates who are the key to our success. We look forward to a robust and exciting time for our company,” said CEO, Donald Steinberg.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation engaged in business including, but not limited to: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD under the brand name “hempSMART™”, that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

agoracom.com/ir/MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica