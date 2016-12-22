Martin Curtis to be Appointed President of Simark Controls

CBJ — Simark Controls, a subsidiary of SFC Energy, leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, will have a new General Manager: Martin Curtis, effective January 1, 2017. In April 2017, he will also be appointed as President of Simark Controls.

Martin Curtis brings over 30 years of experience in Business Leadership, Sales Management and Application Knowledge of automation and power solutions in different markets including oil & gas, forestry, mining, manufacturing, automotive and water/wastewater. He joined Simark in March 2016 as VP Sales and in this time he has made significant contributions to driving sales through implementing and improving sales efficiencies.

“With oil prices down and investment low, increased energy efficiency, reduced production costs and intelligent automation solutions are the innovation drivers in many industries. Simark’s portfolio of high quality custom integrated and manufactured solutions delivers added value in key applications,” says Curtis. “I see a large potential for Simark solutions, especially in the context of an improvement in the oil & gas industry. I am excited to exploit this potential with the Simark team.”

“We welcome Martin to the Simark management team. His excellent network in the oil & gas industry and his long automation experience make him the ideal person to push the added value concept of the combined Simark and SFC portfolio”, says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.

SFC Energy had acquired Simark in 2013. The forward integration was an important step in implementing SFC’s strategy as a systems provider to demanding industry applications.

In the context of this management transition, Mark Wheeler, General Manager, President and former majority shareholder, will be retiring on March 31, 2017. The SFC Energy Management and Supervisory Boards thank Mark for his dedicated work and successful business transition at Simark.

Additional information on SFC Energy’s off grid power portfolio for security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com. Additional information on the full oil & gas and industry product portfolio of Simark at www.simark.com.

About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd., a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:

Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7

D-85649 Brunnthal

Tel. +49 89 673 592-377

Fax. +49 89 673 592-169

Email: [email protected]

Simark Press Contact

Samantha Wheeler

Simark Controls Ltd.

10509 – 46 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2C 5C2

Direct: +1 403-236 0580

[email protected]