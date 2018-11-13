Martinrea International Inc. Opens New Commercial and Engineering Office in Japan, Continues to Expand Its Presence in Asia

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today celebrated the official opening of its new commercial and engineering office in Tokyo, Japan. The opening event included greetings and introductions from executives, and appearances from Canadian embassy officials, customers, suppliers, collaborative partners and other stakeholders.

Martinrea’s new office will support the global Japanese Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) by providing immediate engineering assistance and simultaneous engineering services, program management capability, and technology support. The new office assists new launch programs with Toyota and Honda, and continued nurturing of its relationship with Nissan, which recently recognized Martinrea’s Springfield, Tennessee and Silao, Mexico plants as significant suppliers.

“Our lightweight structures and propulsion systems technologies meet the automotive industry’s advanced mobility solutions,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO of Martinrea. “Our new commercial and engineering office will allow us to work side-by-side with our customers to support them with solutions to curb vehicle weight while at the same time improving the vehicle’s overall strength, safety and efficiency.”

Mak (Makoto) Sano started working with Martinrea International in 2016 and was appointed Vice President, Martinrea Automotive Japan Inc. Mr. Sano will oversee the new office and brings more than 35 years of commercial and engineering experience in global automotive supplier industry to this role, including his extensive knowledge of Japanese OEMs.

“To expand our full capability with Asian OEMs, we want to provide immediate support from a commercial and engineering perspective,” said Robert Fairchild, Executive Vice President of Sales and Engineering for Martinrea. “We have a growing book of business with Asian OEMs, and have won new annual business when fully launched of approximately $170 million in just the past year. Our new office will build on our increasing success with Asian-based customers.”

To establish an effective base in Japan, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) provided consultation on registration, taxation, and labor matters; introduced service providers such as a recruitment agency; provided market and incentive information; and, made referrals to local governments.

