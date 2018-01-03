Martinrea International Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank Securities Global Auto Industry Conference and Automotive News World Congress

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 3, 2018) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) announced today that Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Deutsche Bank Securities Global Auto Industry Conference on January 16, 2018 at the MGM Grand Detroit – 1777 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI. Executive Chairman Rob Wildeboer will present at the Automotive News World Congress on January 17, 2018 at the Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI. Schedules are subject to change without further notice.

Messrs. D’Eramo and Di Tosto will speak on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com. Mr. Wildeboer will speak primarily on the Company’s views on NAFTA.

ABOUT MARTINREA

