Masergy Executives to Address Cloud Communications and Disruptive Technologies at Enterprise Connect

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Mar 15, 2017) – Masergy today announced that executives Dean Manzoori, VP of Product Management – UCaaS, and Ray Watson, Vice President of Global Technology, have been selected to discuss cloud communications and the disruptive technologies that are poised to change how enterprises collaborate at Enterprise Connect (Booth #219), March 27th – 30th in Orlando, Florida.

Enterprise Connect provides in-depth, objective and vendor-neutral expertise from the industry’s top subject matter experts and decision-makers who are transforming today’s business and technology landscape.

Dean Manzoori will present UC and The Future of APIs at the Market Leader Theater on March 29th at 2:30pm, exploring how enterprises can automate business workflows through the use of the Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS).

Manzoori will also participate in a session entitled, Mock RFP: Cloud/Hybrid Cloud Communications Procurement State of the Art on March 27th, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

Ray Watson will present Disrupt or Die: 7 Technologies That Will Change Enterprise Communications on March 28th from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.

At Booth #219, Masergy will have hourly demos on the following topics:

Scaling Global UCaaS

Deploying Hybrid Architectures

Experiencing Virtual Meeting Room

Enhancing Productivity with Cloud Contact Center

Masergy technology partner Polycom will showcase its Acoustic Fence™ technology and Broadsoft will demonstrate how to optimize workflows with the Cloud Contact Center.

“The rapid pace of innovation is causing many companies to wonder how they can select the best solutions to achieve their desired business outcomes,” Manzoori said. “We look forward to discussing the latest Cloud Communications technologies and implementation strategies with conference participants.”

To schedule a meeting with Masergy at Enterprise Connect, please visit https://maser.gy/enterprise-connect.

