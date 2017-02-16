Masergy Named the Only Visionary in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Feb 16, 2017) – Masergy Communications Inc. today announced that the company has been named the only Visionary in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. The company believes this recognition is due to its innovative Hybrid Networking suite of fully managed services.

“We believe our position in the Visionary quadrant is an affirmation of our software-defined approach to delivering global network solutions,” said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy. “We are redefining enterprise networking by simplifying the complex through automation to create agile enablement platforms.”

Masergy Hybrid Networking seamlessly combines ultra-high performance Intelligent Connectivity, SD-WAN and a complete suite of fully managed network functions. This platform enables custom designs that deliver optimal price/performance for each client’s unique application environment.

The company’s focused approach of combining innovative solutions with highly skilled staff has delivered the industry’s best client experience for five years running as exemplified by Masergy’s 2016 Net Promoter Score (NPS®) of 70.3.

To receive a complimentary copy of the February 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global report, please visit https://maser.gy/magic-quadrant.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

