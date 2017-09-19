MASTERMIND TOYS CONTINUES RECORD CANADIAN EXPANSION: FIVE NEW STORES OPENING THIS FALL!

TORONTO, ON – September 19, 2017… Today, Mastermind Toys will open a 4,500 sq. ft. store in Orleans, ON, the company’s 56th store. Canada’s largest specialty toy and children’s books retailer has also announced four additional locations will open this Fall in Sudbury, ON, Langford (Victoria) BC, Fredericton, NB and Rosedale (Toronto), ON.

By the end of 2017, Mastermind Toys will have opened a record 12 new locations in the calendar year, the largest single year expansion in the company’s 33-year history. When the Fall expansion is completed, Mastermind Toys will have 1,100 employees, adding over 50,000 sq. ft. to its retail footprint. With 60 toy stores and growing, Mastermind Toys further solidifies its position as Canada’s leading specialty toy retailer. Mastermind Toys expects to continue its aggressive national expansion plan, with 30 additional new stores scheduled to open over the next three years.

Since 2011, Mastermind Toys has opened 50 new toy stores, expanding from its roots in the Greater Toronto Area, across seven provinces: Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

As the opportunity for digital growth explodes, Mastermind Toys continues to invest in its online business. As an early e-commerce adopter, mastermindtoys.com has been in operation since 1999. Earlier this year, Mastermind toys relaunched its website with a fresh new look, providing customers with an expanded product selection, faster checkout and other convenient features including a gift-finder tool. Customers will have the ability to search in-store inventory online later this month.

“From our expansion into Eastern Canada, to the relaunch of our website, 2017 has been a banner year for Mastermind Toys,” said Jon Levy, Chief Toy Merchant, CEO and Co-Founder, Mastermind Toys. “Mastermind continues to meet the increasing demand for high-quality specialty toys and children’s books in underserved markets, and we look forward to introducing our brand to more and more Canadian families as the company continues to grow.”

Mastermind toy stores are designed to be exciting, inviting and interactive: bright, colourful environments where touching and exploring is not only allowed, but encouraged. Other signature elements of the Mastermind Toys shopping experience include knowledgeable staff; free in-store gift-wrapping; compelling promotions; and valuable social enterprise partnerships with organizations like WE.

In business over 30 years, Mastermind Toys was founded by brothers Andy and Jon Levy who wanted to offer shoppers a classic toy store experience. Both in-store and online at mastermindtoys.com, Mastermind Toys offers an expertly curated selection of more than 10,000 of the best specialty toys, games and books, including first-to-market and exclusive items at a variety of price points. The Company’s buying team travel the world for inspiring, engaging and unusual merchandise: lifelike Hansa plush animals, fashion-forward Our Generation dolls, ALEX and Creativity for Kids craft kits as well as top global brands like LEGO®, PLAYMOBIL, Corolle, Radio Flyer and Meccano.

Celebrating its 33rd year in operation, Mastermind Toys is Canada's largest specialty toy and children's books retailer with 56 locations in Southern, Southwestern and Eastern Ontario; in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, and Lethbridge, Alberta; Langley, Coquitlam, Abbotsford, and Tsawwassen, British Columbia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon and Regina, Saskatchewan; Saint John and Moncton, New Brunswick; and Dartmouth and Halifax, Nova Scotia.