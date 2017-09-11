Matamec Announces Changes to Management

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Sept. 11, 2017) - Matamec Explorations Inc. (“Matamec” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:MAT)(OTCQB:MHREF) announces changes to its senior management.

After serving Matamec for 14 years, Mr. André Gauthier, President and Chief Executive Officer, informed the Directors of the Company of his desire to take a new step in his career by resigning as President. In the interests of a smooth transition, he has been appointed General Manager and remains a Director of the Company.

As a result of this decision, Matamec announces the appointment of Mr. François Biron as interim President and Chief Executive Officer until a successor is appointed. Mr. Biron is a mining engineer and has served on Matamec’s board of directors since August 2015.

The directors and staff of the Corporation sincerely thank Mr. André Gauthier for his contribution to the company’s growth throughout all these years.

About Matamec

Located in Montreal (Québec), Matamec Explorations Inc. is a junior mining exploration company in which activities are based on two main axes of development: gold, and key elements for technologies related to energy with properties containing, among others, lithium (Tansim-owned at 100%), Cobalt (Fabre-100% owned), nickel (Vulcain-100% owned) and rare earths (Kipawa-72% owned by Matamec).

Matamec’s main focus is the development of the Kipawa Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) deposit, a joint venture owned at 72% by Matamec and 28% by Ressources Québec (acting as agent of the Government of Québec); Toyota Tsusho Corp. (Nagoya, Japan) holds a 10% royalty on net profit in the deposit.

In addition to the activities in energy sector, Matamec is exploring for gold, with two properties (Matheson JV (50%) and Pelangio (100%)) located in the area of the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins, ON, as well as three in the Quebec Plan Nord region in similar geological settings as established gold-producing mines. These include two in proximity to the Éléonore Mine (in James Bay, QC): Sakami (50%) and Opinaca Gold West (100%).

