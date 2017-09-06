Maverix Metals Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) – Maverix Metals Inc. (“Maverix” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE: MMX) has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus“) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

The Prospectus will allow Maverix to offer up to C$200,000,000 of common shares, subscription receipts, units and warrants (collectively, the “Securities“) from time to time over the 25-month period that the Prospectus, including any amendments thereto, remains effective.

Unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from any potential sale of the Securities to finance the future purchase of streams and royalties and for working capital purposes. The Company filed the Prospectus to enhance its financial flexibility but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the final short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from the Company by emailing info@maverixmetals.com or can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Maverix

Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix’s primary purpose is to acquire and hold predominantly precious metals streams and royalties, and in so doing provide significant leverage to gold and silver prices for its shareholders. Maverix’s mission is to increase underlying per share value by adding high-quality streams and royalties that offer robust returns to Maverix’s portfolio.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of gold, silver, and copper, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, realization of mineral reserve estimates, and the timing and amount of estimated future production. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Maverix to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Maverix will operate in the future, including the price of gold and anticipated costs. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, gold price volatility, regulatory restrictions, activities by governmental authorities (including changes in taxation), currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Maverix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions, fluctuations in the price of gold, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, and stock market volatility. Although Maverix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Maverix does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated by reference, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.