Maverix Metals Provides 2017 Guidance

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 01, 2017) – Maverix Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Maverix”) (TSX VENTURE: MMX) is pleased to provide guidance for 2017, the Company’s first full year of operations. Since inception in mid-2016, Maverix has grown substantially by completing acquisitions and through mine expansions at properties on which Maverix has an interest. Maverix has completed two notable acquisitions with Gold Fields Limited and Resource Income Fund, L.P. to bolster its precious metals royalty portfolio.

The following guidance is based on information obtained by Maverix through publicly available information for properties on which the Company holds royalties or streaming interests. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2017 Outlook

As of the date hereof, the Company is providing the following forecasts for 2017[1]:

Total attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 13,375 to 15,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces;

Total revenue is expected to be $20.5 to $23.0 million, or $17.5 to $20.0 million after deducting gold stream payments at La Colorada, and assuming a gold price of US$1,225 per ounce;

Approximately 93% of total revenue is expected to be derived from gold sales, with silver (5%) and nickel (2%) accounting for the balance; and

Total estimated cash general and administrative expenses are anticipated to be $2.5 million, excluding stock based compensation and transaction costs related to acquisition activities.

Dan O’Flaherty, CEO, stated, “I am very pleased with the achievements of the Maverix team during our first 8 months together. Following the Company’s launch through the acquisition of Pan American Silver’s royalty portfolio, we have completed two significant acquisitions to build and diversify our portfolio and increase our leverage to precious metals. Having demonstrated our ability to grow, the Maverix team is focused on further opportunities for 2017 and beyond.”

Asset Highlights

The Company is expecting to achieve considerable growth over the coming year as a number of the Company’s royalties are on assets that are undergoing expansions, or are in construction phases.

Beta Hunt Mine (6% Gold Gross Revenue Royalty, 1.5% Gold NSR Royalty, 1.5% Nickel NSR Royalty)

RNC Minerals has reported that throughput continues to increase at its Beta Hunt mine and the operation is expected to deliver full year 2017 gold production of 65,000 to 70,000 ounces. [2]

La Colorada Mine (100% Gold Stream)

The expansion of Pan American Silver’s La Colorada mine from 1,250 tpd to 1,800 tpd remains on schedule. Pan American Silver expects the expansion to be completed during 2017 and has provided production guidance of 3,300 to 3,500 ounces of gold at La Colorada in 2017. [3]

Mt. Carlton Mine (2.5% NSR Royalty)

The Mt. Carlton mine continues to deliver strong results. Evolution Mining has provided production guidance of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold for fiscal 2017. [4]

Vivien Mine (3.5% NSR Royalty)

Ramelius Resources reported production of 16,524 ounces of gold at its Vivien Mine for the December 2016 quarter, an increase of 108% over the previous quarter. Ramelius Resources also announced an updated mineral resource estimate at Vivien in January 2017. The new mineral resource is 854,000 tonnes at 7.2 g/t for 198,000 ounces of gold, an increase of 45,000 ounces (24%) over previous, after including production-to-date. [5]

Florida Canyon Mine (3.25% NSR Royalty)

Rye Patch Gold has announced that the projected ramp-up to 600,000 tons per month production (545,000 tonnes per month) at its Florida Canyon mine is on track for April 2017. The March 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment for Florida Canyon contemplates average production of approximately 75,000 ounces of gold per year for 8 years.[6]

San Jose Mine (1.5% NSR Royalty on the Taviche Oeste Deposit)

Fortuna Silver Mines announced the completion of the expansion of its San Jose mine from 2,000 to 3,000 tpd in July 2016, and 2017 will be the first full year at the expanded throughput.[7]

Moose River Consolidated Project (3.0% NSR Royalty on the Touquoy Deposit)

Atlantic Gold announced that construction at the Moose River Consolidated project is progressing as planned and that the overall project completion reached 40% at the end of January. Atlantic Gold is working to achieve full production by year-end 2017. [8]

About Maverix

Maverix’s primary purpose is to acquire and hold predominantly precious metals streams and royalties, and in so doing provide significant leverage to gold and silver prices for its shareholders. Maverix’s mission is to increase underlying per share value by adding high-quality streams and royalties that offer robust returns to Maverix’s portfolio.

