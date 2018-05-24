Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxim Power Corp. (“MAXIM” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:MXG) announced today the final director election results from its 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2018 (the “Meeting”). A ballot was conducted at the Meeting with respect to the election of the directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following directors were elected at the Meeting to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation:

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Wiley D. Auch 44,323,785 99.70 132,420 0.30 M. Bruce Chernoff 44,070,550 99.13 385,655 0.87 Johann Polz 44,147,785 99.31 308,420 0.69 W. Brett Wilson 44,291,555 99.63 164,650 0.37

