Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Maxim Power Corp. Enters into Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Agreement for the Completion of the M2 Development Project Maxim Power Corp. Enters into Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Agreement for the Completion of the M2 Development Project CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWestKam Announces Board ChangesGran Colombia Gold Interest in Sandspring Resources Changes to Approximately 19.45%Maxim Power Corp. Enters into Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Agreement for the Completion of the M2 Development Project