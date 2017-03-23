Maxtech Acquires Additional 20,000 Hectares Brazil

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE:MVT)(CSE:MVT.CN)(OTC PINK:MTEHF)(FRANKFURT:M1N) (“Maxtech” or the “Company), is pleased to announce it has entered into an arms-length agreement to acquire 2 additional manganese prospective mineral claims totalling 20,000 hectares in Brazil.

Maxtech has now amassed approximately 40,000 hectares of exploration claims in Brazil. Terms of the acquisition include the payment of US $10,000 and the issuance of 200,000 common shares of Maxtech; the transaction is subject to the CSE and regulatory approvals.

As announced on March 3, 2017, the Company initiated an exploration program on its claims acquired on December 6, 2016. Exploration techniques include using hand-dug pits, mobile auger drills and trenching with backhoes have begun in order to determine the dimensions and grade of any mineralization materials found containing manganese. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

Maxtech CEO Peter Wilson states, “With this additional acquisition, Maxtech will have amassed one of the larger manganese mineral exploration claim sets in Brazil. The focus on manganese mineralization offers Maxtech an opportunity to potentially directly service nearby farming markets in need of manganese for fertilizer.”

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

For additional information see the Company’s web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com.

Email to [email protected].

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

