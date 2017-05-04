Maxtech Samples High-Grade Manganese in Brazil Phase 1 Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (CSE: MVT.CN) (CNSX: MVT) (FRANKFURT: M1N) (OTC PINK: MTEHF), (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) announces the initial results of its exploration showing strong indications of high-grade manganese mineralisation on its claim in the State of Mato Grosso.

Phase I exploration of surface and sub-surface sample results from the pitting and auger drilling showed a range of 51.4 to 55.9% grade of manganese. Surface exploration by our prospecting team uncovered previously unknown manganese bearing clasts and cobbles. Our prospectors initiated a pitting program with hand dug pits and the contents were sifted with manganese bearing clasts separated and collected leaving the soil and other clasts behind. With the manganese clasts retained, the pits were filled in and the surface returned to a natural state. The analyses was done by SGS Geosol Laboratorios LTDA., Belo Horizonte, Brazil and represented in the table below.

*The selected samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralisation. The grab samples from these pits were sieved and/or screened but they are not composite samples.

Sample ID XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C XRF79C PHY01E SiO2 Al2O3 Fe2O3 CaO MgO TiO2 P2O5 Na2O K2O Mn BaO LOI % % % % % % % % % % % % BRANCO_PREP >99 <0,1 1.81 <0,01 <0,1 <0,01 <0,01 <0,1 <0,01 <0,008 <0,01 0.21 MLB 01 7.57 2.06 1.75 0.08 0.12 <0,01 0.042 <0,1 0.21 52.9 3.08 11 MLB 02 5.72 1.51 0.9 0.07 <0,1 0.03 0.042 <0,1 0.14 55.9 1.63 11.58 MLB 03 1.76 2.5 0.52 0.08 <0,1 0.02 0.033 <0,1 0.05 51.5 10.4 10.05 MLB 02 – – – – – – – – – – – 11.57 SG_079 – – – – – – – – – – – 6.32 MLB 03 1.74 2.47 0.52 0.08 <0,1 0.03 0.012 <0,1 0.05 51.4 10.4 – SRM25D 2.51 5.24 3.91 0.08 0.12 0.13 0.251 <0,1 0.89 51.7 0.21 –

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. John Harper B.Sc., P.Geol, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Maxtech’s manganese project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

