Maxtech to Conduct Enhanced Remote Sensing and Analyses Targeting Manganese in Brazil

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 9, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE:MVT)(CSE:MVT.CN)(OTC PINK:MTEHF)(FRANKFURT:M1N) (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Auracle Geospatial Science (“Auracle”) to conduct remote sensing and analysis programs on manganese targets in Brazil.

Auracle will conduct remote sensing work utilizing their iterative process in conjunction with Maxtech’s geological and field teams for the purpose of mineral exploration. The initial scope of the analysis will be to remotely sense satellite imagery for mineral exploration, host system identification, map topography, and to differentiate apparent geology and non-apparent geology, lithology and structures for 598 km2 in a highly prospective area within 2 kilometers of the Estrada Cemat and 3.5 kilometers of the Fazenda Suas Barras mines in Matto Grosso Brazil.

Auracle’s Upgraded Geology© methodologies use remotely sensed data to penetrate through vegetation and beneath overburden (unconsolidated soils, sands, sediments) to map large areas including structure, lithology, alteration, mineralogy and bedrock surface which supports mineral exploration. This method of exploration is cost effective, safe and an efficient method for analyzing geological information and identifying prospective hosts, deposits, trends and areas as they relate to the discovery phase of exploration. Remote sensing using fused radar and spectral optical satellite imagery provides necessary information to analyze geological information at or in the near surface, which has the ability to detect mineralization and alteration, map geological units, structures geology, faults, fractures, lineaments, and shear zones at surface and under cover; plus model physiography including terrain, bedrock, mineralogy, lithology, vegetation and water features. The 3-D Bare Rock Model will be generated for an outlined area of interest, (AOI) and a larger 1500km2 regional envelope AOI will be analyzed and modeled using the Auracle3D Radar Model.

“What makes our mapping suite unique is that it combines radar and optical satellite data to penetrate vegetation ground cover, water, ice, rocks and soils. Our technology works at, near and under the earth’s surface so we can ‘see’ through things that no other technology can claim,” explains David McLelland, President.

“We are excited to apply the Auracle System to model the structure, texture and lithology and to differentiate rock and formation types within this project area. We believe our geological interpretation and upgraded geological maps will help Maxtech understand the host system, and even when direct identification isn’t possible, to narrow prospective targets,” said Mr. McLelland.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

