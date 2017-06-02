Maxtech Ventures Inc. to Attend the IMnI International Manganese Institute Annual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – June 02, 2017) – Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (CSE: MVT.CN) (CNSX: MVT) (FRANKFURT: M1N) (OTC PINK: MTEHF), (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will attend the global International Manganese Institute (“IMnI”) Annual Conference in Miami, Florida, USA on June 5th to June 7th.

Maxtech will join more than 120 delegates at the IMnl conference in Miami. The Company will be one of very few Canadian representatives. Glencore International AG, Ferroglobe, Maringa Ferro Ligas, United Manganese of Kalahari, are just a few companies being showcased at the conference which will be attended by global manganese leaders traveling from South Africa, Japan, Singapore, Germany, Brazil to highlight just a few of the participating countries. It is a conference not only focused on networking amongst industry peers, but informative break out educational sessions led by the institute directors and professionals in the field to discuss the manganese industry evolution and its increasingly fast pace growth trajectory and affect on many industries and the worldwide green energy revolution.

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech, states, “As Maxtech continues to broaden its direct interests in the manganese industry globally, it is imperative we know who all the players are. The IMnI is a 42 year old association of the industry itself and there is no better way to get involved than to attend their annual event and meet companies that are both upstream and downstream from Maxtech in the manganese supply chain. Maxtech is an exploration company acquiring only the highest grade managense assets with a goal of becoming one of the largest Mn stakeholders in the world.”

About International Manganese Institute

The International Manganese Institute (IMnI) is a not-for-profit industry association that represents manganese ore and alloy producers, manufacturers of metallurgical products or chemical compounds, trading houses, industry service providers, companies involved in Mn business development, universities and research organizations around the world. Founded in 1975, with headquarters in Paris, France, IMnI’s mission is to provide vision and guidance to the Mn industry by promoting economic, social and environmental responsibility and sustainability to all stakeholders.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

For additional information see the Company’s web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.