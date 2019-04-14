Mazda Recalls 200,000 Autos

CBJ — Japanese automaker Mazda is recalling more than 200,000 Mazda 3 compact cars in Canada and the U.S. due to potential problems with the windshield wipers.

The recall covers cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.

The company traced the problem to metal deposits that can cause a wiper relay to stick, knocking out the wipers and limiting driver visibility.

Transport Canada says the recall affects more than 51,000 units in Canada, with the other 150,000 in the U.S.

Owners can take their vehicle to a dealer to have the front body control module replaced.

