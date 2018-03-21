McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McDonald’s announced today its celebrating the flavors of coffee with the new McCafé Turtle beverages. This continues McDonald’s commitment to McCafé by giving customers more quality coffee experiences, flavors and choices. The Turtle coffee beverages are seasonal, café-quality drinks featuring a delicious blend of chocolaty, caramel and hazelnut flavors. Beginning this April, coffee lovers nationwide can choose from an Iced Turtle Macchiato, Turtle Macchiato or Iced Turtle Coffee at participating U.S. restaurants for a limited time. These new beverages bring new flavors in the most popular McCafé beverage forms, joining an already craveable and delicious beverage lineup.

“Over the last year, McCafé has broken new ground with a series of exciting changes and it’s only just begun,” said Elina Veksler, senior director of McCafé Menu Innovation. “Our Turtle coffee beverages are a new take on an indulgent treat. With the first sip, you’ll taste a delicious blend of chocolaty, caramel and hazelnut flavors that work together perfectly for a rich and smooth coffee experience. These beverages are skillfully made by restaurant crew for just the right balance of flavors, ensuring our customers receive a café-quality beverage every time.”

Customers can enjoy any of McDonald’s small McCafé espresso drinks, including the Turtle Macchiato (hot or iced) for $2.

Last September, McDonald’s elevated the McCafé experience and introduced café-quality espresso beverages to its McCafé lineup – Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano – all part of the company’s journey of building a better McDonald’s. The newly designed hot cups are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, and McDonald’s has committed to source 100 percent of its coffee around the world from sustainable sources and 100 percent of its fiber-based packaging from certified or recycled sources by 2020.

Coffee lovers can also get their favorite McCafé drinks delivered to them with McDelivery* on Uber Eats.

We can’t wait to show you what else we’ve got brewing.

*To determine which McDonald’s locations in your area are participating in restaurant delivery, simply download the Uber Eats app, input your delivery address, and you will see a list of participating McDonald’s restaurants in your area (if McDelivery on Uber Eats is available in your area). Changing the delivery address will also change the available McDonald’s restaurants shown in the Uber Eats app.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald’s U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/.

