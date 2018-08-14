McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $104 Million in Maryland To Modernize More Than 135 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, McDonald’s announced that the company and its franchisees are investing approximately $104 million in Maryland throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of 135 McDonald’s restaurants, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant. In total, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Maryland.

With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:

Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs.

Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.

Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made.

Bright and easy-to-read digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru.

New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay.

Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.

“This is an exciting time for McDonald’s and we’re proud to be investing nearly $104 Million to provide a new experience, look and feel for guests at 135 McDonald’s locations across Maryland,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Jeff Taylor with restaurants in Maryland. “We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the great state of Maryland.”

“Our administration is extremely encouraged by the long-term investments that McDonald’s and its local owner/operators are making in communities across our great state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The Golden Arches are an icon in so many of our neighborhoods, and these local franchisees are key job creators who are helping us change Maryland for the better.”

In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 US restaurants.

