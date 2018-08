McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $120 Million in Arizona To Modernize More Than 200 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, McDonald’s announced that the company and its franchisees are investing approximately $120 million in Arizona throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of more than 200 McDonald’s restaurants, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant. In total, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Arizona.

With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:

Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs

Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.

Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made

Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive through

New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay

Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases

“Nearly 50 years ago, back in 1975, Arizona became home to McDonald’s first drive-thru in the country,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said. “We’ve experienced massive growth since then and our communities and economy are thriving and we’re glad McDonald’s and its franchisees are continuing to invest in Arizona.”

“This is an exciting time for McDonald’s and we’re proud to be making significant investments in our neighborhoods to provide a new experience for our guests in Arizona,” said Michelle Slayton, McDonald’s Owner Operator. “We remain committed to supporting our communities and are proud to support local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across Arizona.”

In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 US restaurants.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Recently the company committed $150 million over five years to extend benefits of its global Archways to Opportunity education program, announced goals to improve its packaging and have recycling in all of its restaurants by 2025 and pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to McDonald’s restaurants and offices by 36% by 2030. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonaldsUS.

