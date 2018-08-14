McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $166 Million in Wisconsin To Modernize More Than 215 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, McDonald’s announced that the company and its franchisees are investing approximately $166 million in Wisconsin throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of 215 McDonald’s restaurants, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant. In total, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Wisconsin.

With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:

Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs

Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.

Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made

Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru

New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay

Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases

“This is an exciting time for McDonald’s and we’re proud to be investing nearly $166 million to provide a new experience, look and feel for guests at 215 McDonald’s locations across Wisconsin,” said Steve Kilian, Sr., Wisconsin McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the great state of Wisconsin.”

“Whether it’s part-time jobs or full-time careers, McDonald’s is an important local business and supporter of communities across Wisconsin,” said Governor Scott Walker. “I got my start working shifts at McDonald’s, and it’s great to see businesses like McDonald’s investing even more in Wisconsin as they continue to build and modernize their restaurants – and help our state’s economy continue to grow.”

In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 US restaurants.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Recently the company committed $150 million over five years to extend benefits of its global Archways to Opportunity education program, announced goals to improve its packaging and have recycling in all of its restaurants by 2025 and pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to McDonald’s restaurants and offices by 36% by 2030. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonaldsUS .

Media Contact: Anne Christensen

612-804-8011

Anne.Christenen@us.mcd.com