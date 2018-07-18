McDonald’s and Uber Eats Partner to Give Away ‘90s-Inspired Clothing, Accessories for McDelivery Customers

CHICAGO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McDonald’s, one of the largest sources of food delivery across the globe, is partnering with Uber Eats to give away ‘90’s-inspired clothing items and accessories to McDelivery customers around the world.

Items offered around the world include a fresh denim jacket with patches, Big Mac hip pack and World Famous Fries bandana. Details on which items are available in which countries as well as how to get them are available at McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.

McDonald’s Global McDelivery Day is occurring in 24 markets, with the majority on July 19th, including the United States. Italy, Japan and Taiwan, will activate at a later date. In the U.S., fans can get their hands on a free surprise item from the Throwback Collection while supplies last with a $5 minimum McDelivery* order from a participating restaurant on July 19, beginning at lunchtime**.

“We have made significant progress expanding delivery to more customers around the globe, making it even easier to enjoy those delicious feel good moments McDonald’s provides,” said McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Lucy Brady. “Our second Global McDelivery Day celebrates our commitment to continue bringing people together by delivering food, fun and memorable experiences.”

After decades of delivery success in Asia and the Middle East, McDonald’s began offering delivery in the U.S. in partnership with Uber Eats in 2017. A pilot that started in 200 restaurants has since grown to more than 5,000 restaurants in the U.S. There are more than 12,000 restaurants that offer McDelivery globally. In addition to countries where McDonald’s utilizes end-to-end owned delivery service models, this global celebration is in partnership with Uber Eats, McDonald’s largest global McDelivery partner.

Fans across the globe will also see McDelivery turn routine moments into unforgettable memories with fun celebrations like:

In Belgium, people will be able to stop by a special mobile kiosk in the middle of two large cities, for a chance to get free McDelivery

In Costa Rica and Panama, professional football players will be conducting surprise and delight deliveries to unsuspecting fans

In the U.S., Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ohio and Michigan will receive special deliveries throughout McDelivery Day

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the continued growth of Uber Eats’ partnership with McDonald’s on Global McDelivery Day. Through Uber Eats, we’re able to deliver McDonald’s customers a delicious and convenient dining experience,” said Liz Meyerdirk, Global Head of Business Development for Uber Eats.

For more information about McDelivery and the special deliveries on Global McDelivery Day, go to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com or follow along with the day’s surprises on Twitter with the #McDelivery hashtag. For information on cities and restaurants that the McDelivery Collection will be available from, go to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.

*$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu pricing not valid for delivery. Delivery prices may be higher than at restaurants. Uber Eats booking fee applies. See the Uber Eats app for details.

**At participating McDonald’s. Visit www.mcdeliveryatmcdonalds.com for participating restaurants. Items will be available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, with $5 minimum purchase (excluding taxes and applicable Uber Eats fees) beginning at 10:30 or 11:00 am, depending on lunch menu start time at your local participating restaurant. Check the restaurant page on Uber Eats for lunch hours. Limit one item per order.

About McDonald’s:

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. Over 90% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

About McDelivery:

With over two decades of delivery experience in Asia and the Middle East, McDonald’s is already one of the largest global delivery players. Around the world, McDonald’s utilizes several different models for McDelivery including partnering with various third parties for order and delivery fulfillment. McDelivery is currently available from more than 12,000 restaurants in nearly 60 countries.

About Uber Eats:

Uber Eats is Uber’s stand-alone meal delivery app that makes getting food as easy as requesting a ride, whether you’re at home, the office, or the park. Uber is leveraging its technology and expanding its driver partner network to deliver food to hungry customers who can track their order, get an upfront delivery time, and use the same account they use to take rides. Uber Eats is available globally in more than 250 cities, bringing millions of people food in as little as 30-minutes.

Contact:

McDonald’s

Terri Hickey

terri.hickey@us.mcd.com

press@us.mcd.com