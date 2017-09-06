McDonald’s Relaunches McCafe

OAK BROOK, IL–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) – McDonald’s USA (NYSE: MCD) relaunched its McCafé experience, introducing a new look, new café-quality espresso beverages and expanded retail offerings. The move is part of a commitment by McDonald’s to raise the bar for its customers by offering them All Day Breakfast, Chicken McNuggets® made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, McDelivery® and more.

The expanded offerings include the introduction of new café-quality espresso beverages to the McCafé lineup — which are made with freshly-ground espresso and U.S.-sourced whole or nonfat milk — in addition to recrafted lattes and mochas. The new beverages include:

Caramel Macchiato: Rich, dark-roast espresso served with whole or nonfat milk, mixed with sweet caramel syrup, and topped with ribbons of buttery caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.

Cappuccino: A warm, comforting coffee drink made with whole or nonfat steamed milk, bold espresso made from sustainably sourced beans, fluffy foam, and the choice of French Vanilla, caramel or hazelnut flavor.

Americano: Freshly brewed with dark, rich espresso for a strong, bold flavor.

For a limited time at participating restaurants, McDonald’s will be offering any small McCafé specialty beverage, including these new offerings, for $2.

In early 2018, McCafé will also expand its retail presence by partnering with The Coca-Cola Company to introduce a line of ready-to-drink McCafé Frappé beverages in three flavors: Caramel, Vanilla, and Mocha. The bottled drinks will join the successful line of whole bean, ground and single-serve coffee currently available nationally in retail stores.

“This is just the start of our McCafé commitment,” said Chris Kempczinski, President, McDonald’s USA. “We understand how important the coffee culture is for consumers and we are committed to meeting that demand at the taste, convenience and value only McDonald’s can offer. This is a central part of our growth strategy and we can’t wait to share what’s next.”

In addition, the refreshed look and feel will include a new brand logo and packaging that will evolve with the seasons. McDonald’s will also begin transitioning to an updated and expanded McCafé presence in-restaurant with a sleek, modern look in 2018 as part of its evolving Experience of the Future.

“Our new McCafé beverages start with 100 percent Arabica beans that are freshly ground and skillfully made on demand,” said Chef Dan Coudreaut, Vice President, Culinary Innovation, McDonald’s USA. “Coffee traditions are part of our culture and our talented crew members have been trained to handcraft our beverages as we work to elevate our coffee experience.”

This recommitment to McCafé also extends to the coffee makers — McDonald’s introduced new coffee makers, allowing for the new espresso-based beverages to be handcrafted with a consistent, flavorful taste. With this rollout to nearly all of McDonald’s 14,000 restaurants comes new training for crew members to ensure great taste and café-quality coffee for all customers.

About McCafé

The world’s first McCafé opened in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia in 1993. McCafé coffees including lattes, cappuccinos and mochas were added to the U.S. national menu in 2009, and quickly expanded to include blended ice frappés and smoothies, triple-thick shakes as well as limited-time seasonal offerings. In 2017, a renewed commitment to McCafé features refreshed branding and new and recrafted espresso beverages.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Over 90 percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald’s U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/.