McEwen Mining Appoints Sylvain Guerard as Senior Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, April 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSX:MUX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvain Guerard as Senior Vice President, Exploration.

Sylvain has over 25 years’ experience in mineral exploration across four continents. The scope of his work has been wide-ranging from generative to advanced stage exploration. Prior to joining McEwen Mining he spent seven years at Kinross, most recently serving as its Senior Vice President, Exploration; with responsibility for world-wide development and implementation of exploration strategy. Before Kinross, Sylvain worked in exploration at Barrick for eight years, Inmet for six years, and at two other firms.

“At McEwen Mining we consider exploration essential R&D. We believe that the discovery of new deposits or the reinvention of existing ones is the best method of creating value for our share owners. While I ran Goldcorp, the discovery and subsequent development of the High Grade Zone at the Red Lake Mine in Canada, propelled the company’s share price higher at a rate of 31% compounded annually for 11 years. While that experience is an extreme example, it did make me a strong believer in the power of innovation and perseverance in the field of exploration. Sylvain is a global exploration expert whose experience will accelerate the drive to our S&P 500 goal,” stated Rob McEwen, Chief Owner.

About McEwen Mining (www.mcewenmining.com)

McEwen Mining has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a high growth gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen Mining’s principal assets consist of the San José Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest), the El Gallo Mine and El Gallo Silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico, the Gold Bar project in Nevada, USA, and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

McEwen Mining has a total of 300 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 25% of the Company.

