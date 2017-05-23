McGuire Real Estate Proudly Welcomes Five New Agents to Its Bay Area Offices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) – McGuire Real Estate is pleased to announce that our exceptional community of agents continues to grow. We are proud to welcome these distinguished agents to the McGuire Family: Jane Wachiradejkul, Morgan Manos-Scheppler, Heidy Ducut Kenner, Robert Vanderlaan, and Charity Smart.

JANE WACHIRADEJKUL is an integrity-driven professional, who holds three master degrees in business and technology management, as well as 13 years of business success on both national and international levels. Prior to real estate, Jane developed her expertise within the home furnishing and hotel development sector, where she spent time working in sales, marketing, purchasing, and procurement. Her past experience allows her to provide her clients with a strategic and three-dimensional approach to real estate, offering a great deal of value in today’s competitive marketplace. Jane takes great pride in her commitment and dedication to effectively negotiate difficult transactions on behalf of her clients. She’s passionate about building client relationships that based on trust, integrity, and honesty from the very beginning.

MORGAN MANOS-SCHEPPLER finds her passion for real estate from the enjoyment that comes in helping her others achieve their lifestyle goals. Morgan leverages her years of experience with transactions, and an extensive background in marketing and luxury client services, to provide her clients with the very best while always maintaining an objective point of view. She combines strategic marketing tactics with the utmost integrity to successfully pair buyers with an ideal property to meet their needs — or represent the sale of a client’s home in the quickest amount of time and highest market price available. Prior to becoming a Realtor® in 2012, she was an insurance broker for both personal and commercial lines. Morgan has more than 10 years of experience in helping clients identify investment opportunities while also effectively examining risk factors.

HEIDY DUCUT KENNER was originally born in the Philippines and raised in San Francisco. She believes that growing up in San Francisco has allowed her to fully embrace the beauty and diversity of many different cultures and beliefs. Being aware of cultural differences and surroundings has transformed Heidy’s understanding of how she can best connect with a wide array of individuals and families. Prior to getting into the real estate industry, Heidy spent more than 14 years as a seasoned professional within the mortgage industry. Heidy’s approach to real estate is one that’s dedicated to turning transactions into lifelong relationships. She believes in treating her clients like family — and just as what she wants for her own family — she goes above and beyond to ensure that her clients receive only the best service possible.

ROBERT VANDERLAAN brings a calm demeanor and sharp negotiation skills to his business, along with a deep knowledge of San Francisco, and the nuances that make up our diverse and vibrant city. Bob offers his clients a valuable perspective and the wisdom needed to successfully navigate the oftentimes complex San Francisco real estate market. He has both personal experience as a real estate investor, having bought and sold investment properties over the years, and extensive corporate experience with the Chevron Corporation’s Real Estate Group. A lifelong resident of the Bay Area, Bob loves living in San Francisco and enjoys taking advantage of all the city has to offer. His is a member of the Olympic Club, and an avid skier, and golfer.

CHARITY SMART is a California native and feels blessed to have spent the past 20 years living in San Francisco, Sebastopol, Sausalito and Mill Valley. She is an exercise enthusiast who appreciates living in Marin County and exploring its natural beauty as part of her daily life. Charity is extremely passionate about helping others and it shows in the attention and care she gives to everyone she meets. She is detail oriented, works well under pressure, and has an unwavering focus on her clients and their needs. Charity’s genuine enthusiasm, thoughtful approach to achieving success for her customers, in-depth knowledge of Marin County, and passion for real estate enables her to make buying and selling homes rewarding experiences for everyone involved.

