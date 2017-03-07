McGuire Real Estate Proudly Welcomes Six New Agents to Its Bay Area Offices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – March 07, 2017) – McGuire Real Estate is pleased to announce that our exceptional community of agents continues to grow. We are proud to welcome these distinguished agents to the McGuire Family: Angelica Santamaria, Roger Landry, Jean Wisecarver, Raymond Ho, Janet Cacharelis and Andrew Weinberger.

ANGELICA SANTAMARIA‘s upbeat personality, enthusiasm, and tenacious attitude shows she is passionate about helping clients get what they want in this competitive Bay Area real estate market. As San Francisco real estate agent, Angelica truly loves what she does and is highly responsive with her clients, tailoring her services to each client’s individual needs. Her extensive network of resources allows her to assist seller clients in creating spaces that sell quickly for more money, while appealing to today’s buyers. Angelica keeps her finger on the pulse for opportunities in the market, negotiating fiercely for buyer clients to get the best price and terms, while offering her design team to help visualize and execute the true potential of a property, making a house a home.

ROGER LANDRY knows that selling or buying a home is among the most important decisions his clients will make in this lifetime. He not only understands but also takes it very seriously. He believes that the key to a successful real estate experience in any market is to know what you want, and have a systematic, organized, and well-informed approach to getting it. His only goal is to ensure that his clients always achieve theirs. If they don’t win, he doesn’t win; which is why he always does the right thing to make sure his clients do in fact win. Whether they are selling or buying, Roger offers his 18 years of experience as a San Francisco Bay Area Realtor®, along with his stellar customer service, to guarantee that his clients are well-informed and confident in making the right decisions.

JEAN WISECARVER was raised in Burlingame where she fell in love with the neighborhood and its residents. With deep roots in this community, she raised two children through the same remarkable school system she was brought up in. Bringing together her expertise and insight of the area with her appreciation and eye for interior design, Jean is uniquely qualified to support her clients in their real estate endeavors. This skill set has helped her oversee many renovation projects, giving her construction management experience. Jean looks forward to helping others find this same feeling by building relationships with each of her clients to ensure their happiness and satisfaction.

RAYMOND HO spent his early childhood growing up in Hong Kong, where he learned at a very young age, the value of a strong work ethic and the drive to be the best that he can be. Prior to launching his real estate career in 2010, Raymond worked diligently in sales, managing multiple retail stores in various neighborhoods and districts of the Bay Area. Raymond prides himself with his passionate and heartfelt drive to always serve his clients’ best interests. His clients often become long-time friends long after the transaction is over, and many become repeat-clients. He is dedicated, knowledgeable, and committed to finding the perfect fit, whether condo or a single family home, for his clientele. His devotion of unparalleled customer service has resulted in a continuously expanding network of loyal clients and referrals, sellers and buyers alike.

JANET CACHARELIS began her career as a realtor in 1997 and has continued her passion for providing her clients with top-notch service ever since. She was raised and currently resides in Burlingame with her family. Having lived on the Peninsula, Janet has gained a unique knowledge of the area. Janet specializes in residential real estate on the Peninsula and has represented buyers and sellers of single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes. She has represented a wide range of clients from first-time home buyers to people looking to downsize from the home they raised their children in to a condo or townhome. Janet continually puts her clients’ needs first and considers exceeding her clients’ expectations as her mission. The combination of her easy-going personality and passion for getting her clients the best deal possible has helped her garner the respect of those she has worked with and for in her real estate career.

ANDREW WEINBERGER prides himself on providing his clients with honest, dedicated, and consistent service as a top Realtor® in the San Francisco and Peninsula areas for the last 10 years. Through this experience, he’s been blessed to meet and befriend many fantastic people who’ve had as much positive impact on his life as he has had on theirs. Andrew spent 12 successful years in manufacturing management at Intel Corporation in Silicon Valley prior to starting his real estate career. The core skills he developed during that time became invaluable to his transition into real estate. Project management, effective communications, negotiating to win and exceptional customer service skills are the main tools he uses daily to ensure that his clients always have an advantage. Whether carefully guiding buyers through all aspects of the home purchasing process, or effectively marketing a seller’s property for sale, Andrew is dedicated to his goal of exceeding his clients’ expectations.

