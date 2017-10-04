McKenzie Ross of OneSpin Solutions Reprises Role as Steering Committee Chair of Worldwide Women in Electronic Design

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Oct 4, 2017) – McKenzie Ross, marketing communications manager for OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs), will reprise her role as chair of the Worldwide Women in Electronic Design (WWED) Steering Committee for 2017-2018.

Ross has led the WWED Steering Committee since 2016 and served as vice chair in 2015. In addition to selecting and promoting a female speaker for the Design Automation Conference (DAC), the steering committee works to increase WWED’s visibility and promote a vibrant, supportive community of women within the semiconductor industry. Other steering committee members include:

Vice Chair: Raewadee Parnmukh, intellectual property (IP) program manager with Synopsys

Past Chair: Ann Steffora Mutschler, executive editor/EDA at Semiconductor Engineering

Michelle Clancy, president of Cayenne Communication and DAC publicity chair

Annette Crider, exhibitor coordinator at MP Associates and WWED liaison

Maheen Hamid, co-founder, chief financial officer of Breker Verification Systems

Ajeetha Kumari, chief executive officer at CVC Pvt., Ltd.

Terri Mackenzie, conference operations coordinator from MP Associates and WWED liaison

Dina Medhat, technical leader of Mentor, a Siemens Business

Heather Monigan, program director and technology strategist at Intel Corporation

Sashi Obilisetty, EDA technologist and director of R&D from Synopsys

Tiffany Quan, sales and marketing operations manager from Runtime

Julie Rogers, director of marketing and operations for the Electronic System Design Alliance

Kamal Sekhon, formal verification engineer at Oski Technology

Seena Shankar, product manager, global marketing, Cadence Design Systems

Since 1995, WWED’s mission has been to present content of value and relevance to women in all areas of semiconductor design. It works to highlight innovations, contributions and achievements of women in technology, and address the growing needs of professional women in the semiconductor field. WWED fosters a strong, constructive network for successful careers and inspires future generations to confidently follow and outpace today’s industry leaders.

WWED and the DAC Executive Committee present the Marie R. Pistilli Women in Engineering Achievement Award. The award, named for DAC’s former organizer Marie Pistilli, who died in 2015, is presented annually to an individual who has helped advance women in the semiconductor industry. Janet Olson, vice president of engineering for register transfer level (RTL) synthesis R&D at Synopsys, was the 2017 recipient. For a list of other recipients, go to: http://bit.ly/2npwmoY

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with a remarkable group of women who are dedicated to supporting and nurturing other women in our industry,” Ross notes. “Women may be underrepresented in semiconductors, but our contributions are no less significant. We are proud to follow in Marie Pistilli’s footsteps as we highlight exceptional women in technology at DAC.”

More information about the WWED can be found at http://bit.ly/2wcM6Sl

About McKenzie Ross

Prior to joining OneSpin in January 2017, Ross was director of marketing and Constellations program director for IPextreme (now part of Silvaco), where she established initiatives including the Stars of IP party at DAC and the Silicon Valley IP Users Conference.

Ross holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., and a Master of Arts degree in Children’s Literature from the University of Roehampton in London.

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions has established itself as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. OneSpin’s advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past four years as it forges partnerships with leading electronics suppliers to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

