MCW Energy Group Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) - MCW Energy Group Limited (“MCW“) (TSX VENTURE:MCW)(OTCQX:MCWEF), a Canadian holding company involved in the development of environmentally-friendly oil sands technologies and the production of oil from Utah’s vast oil sands deposits, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 720,833 common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of US$35,000. All shares issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a restrictive US legend and a four month hold period. The financing closed on April 24, 2017, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, MCW has also received a subscription from an arm’s length investor for 206,275 common shares of MCW for gross proceeds of US$19,000. The shares were issued on April 21, 2017 following the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds will be used by MCW for general corporate purposes and working capital. Including the issuance of shares detailed in this news release, there are currently 238,847,193 common shares of MCW issued and outstanding.

About MCW Energy Group:

MCW Energy Group Limited is focused on value creation via the development and implementation of (i) proprietary, environmentally‐friendly oil sands extraction technologies and remedial tailings ponds project solutions, (ii) expanding production capacities of its now operational oil sands project in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and (iii) the formulation of worldwide joint ventures and the licensing of oil sand opportunities with private and governmental resource entities within countries possessing extensive oil sands/shale deposits. MCW’s management team is comprised of individuals who have extensive knowledge in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas projects and production, both in upstream and downstream industry sectors.

