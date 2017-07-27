MedAnswers Announces Securities Crowdfunding Seed Round

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) – MedAnswers, a digital health app that at first connects infertility patients to experts for on-demand questions and answers, today announced an equity crowdfunding offer under the newly-adopted Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). The seed round was announced by founder and CEO of MedAnswers, Alice Crisci. As a cancer survivor, single mom and medtech entrepreneur, Crisci was in search of alternative sources of seed funding. The company chose StartEngine as the exclusive platform for information relating to the company, disclosures, suitability for participation, and any offering terms of the company. For more information or to download the iOS app visit www.medanswers.com.

“We love the idea of inviting the same people who need to use our product to be investors. We recognize traditional investors might push back on this, but we are proud of our offering and believe in democratizing private fundraising,” said Alice. “It’s awesome to think some of our shareholders will be the very same people MedAnswers aims to help.”

Reg CF, which was fully implemented in May 2016, is a key aspect of Title III in the Jumpstart Our Business Startup (JOBS) Act that was signed into law by President Barack Obama in April of 2012. Under a Reg CF offering a startup can raise up to $1.07 million from accredited and nonaccredited investors. Equity crowdfunding platform, StartEngine, was chosen as a key partner, because it is the only platform that allows investors to charge up to $2000 on a debit or credit card, as well as offer rolling payments. They are truly committed to democratizing private fundraising.

MedAnswers launched as a medical education platform for infertility on the iTunes store in June with more than 40 experts. For the first time ever, reproductive endocrinologists are alongside embryologists, geneticists, genetic counselors, psychologists, and reproductive attorneys to serve the patient community. Patients ask their questions anonymously. Experts answer and upvote each other’s answers in a similar fashion to Quora or Stack Overflow.

“We wanted to end the spread of false healthcare information happening in private Facebook groups and on the web,” said Santiago Munne, PhD. and co-founder of MedAnswers. “Many doctors know all too well how patients can be led down the wrong path of self-diagnosis or worse self-treatment. MedAnswers is fixing this burgeoning problem through our mobile platform.”

While the basic question and answer is free forever, patients can pay a rush fee for answers they need in 24 hours or less. MedAnswers is also allowing companies and brands to pay for sponsored, educational content. The company intends to use the seed round to launch multi-lingual and Android versions, recruit patients, convert their start-up team to employees and launch new verticals like genetics and oncology. Future revenue includes insurance payer and employer subscriptions.

About MedAnswers

MedAnswers is the first digital health platform for the burgeoning infertility field. We are the only company to gather clinical specialists in reproductive endocrinology and urology, alongside embryologists, geneticists, psychologists, and attorneys to help infertility patients make better healthcare decisions. Available today on iTunes, the company is launching multi-lingual versions and on Android in the coming months.

About StartEngine

StartEngine aims to revolutionize the startup financing model. The platform helps both accredited and nonaccredited investors invest in private companies on a public platform for the first time in history, thereby helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.